Dramatic Abduction of BJP MLC's Uncle in Pune
Satish Wagh, uncle of Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar, was allegedly abducted during a morning walk in Pune. He was forced into an SUV by unidentified individuals. Police are investigating the case, checking CCTV footage, and have no ransom demands or suspects currently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a distressing incident in Pune, Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle, Satish Wagh, was reportedly abducted during his morning walk.
The incident occurred in the Hadapsar area, where Wagh, 55, was forcibly taken by four to five unidentified assailants near Shewalwadi Chowk, according to police.
Despite the absence of ransom demands or any identified suspects, the local police have intensified their investigation, relying on eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to trace the offenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- Yogesh Tilekar
- abduction
- Pune
- Hadapsar
- Satish Wagh
- CCTV
- farming
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Nixes Liquor Permit for Diljit Dosanjh's Pune Concert
Pune to Host Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs and Finals in December
Maharashtra Showdown: Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League
Kabaddi Fever Grips Maharashtra: Haryana Reigns Supreme in PKL Switch to Pune
Bombay High Court Halts Pune Eatery From Using 'Burger King' Name Amid Legal Battle