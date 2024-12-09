Left Menu

Dramatic Abduction of BJP MLC's Uncle in Pune

Satish Wagh, uncle of Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar, was allegedly abducted during a morning walk in Pune. He was forced into an SUV by unidentified individuals. Police are investigating the case, checking CCTV footage, and have no ransom demands or suspects currently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident in Pune, Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle, Satish Wagh, was reportedly abducted during his morning walk.

The incident occurred in the Hadapsar area, where Wagh, 55, was forcibly taken by four to five unidentified assailants near Shewalwadi Chowk, according to police.

Despite the absence of ransom demands or any identified suspects, the local police have intensified their investigation, relying on eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to trace the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

