Dramatic Abduction of BJP MLC's Uncle in Pune

In a distressing incident in Pune, Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle, Satish Wagh, was reportedly abducted during his morning walk.

The incident occurred in the Hadapsar area, where Wagh, 55, was forcibly taken by four to five unidentified assailants near Shewalwadi Chowk, according to police.

Despite the absence of ransom demands or any identified suspects, the local police have intensified their investigation, relying on eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to trace the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)