Dramatic Encounter: Counter Terrorism Police Neutralize Two Suspects in Khyber

Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Police killed two suspected terrorists in an encounter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The suspects were cornered near a hotel but fled on foot, leading to a gunfire exchange where they were killed. Despite a separate police officer's assassination, a search for his attackers is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Monday, the Counter Terrorism Police in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province successfully neutralized two suspected terrorists during an intense encounter.

The police confronted the motorcycle-borne suspects near a hotel in Shamdi Kalle. When cornered, the men abandoned their motorcycle and sought refuge in a house in Mandio, Bannu district. An ensuing gunfight resulted in the deaths of the suspects, identified as Safir alias Hamza and Khabib Khan, who were on the Counter Terrorism Department Bannu's wanted list.

In a separate incident, a police sub-inspector fell victim to a targeted shooting by unknown assailants in Mamakhel, Bannu district. Authorities have since cordoned off the area and initiated a comprehensive search operation to capture those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

