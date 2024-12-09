Odisha's Silence on Adani Bribery Case Sparks Opposition Fire

On Monday, the opposition Congress sharply criticized the Odisha BJP government for its silence regarding an alleged bribery case involving the Adani Group. The issue, which has reached the attention of a US court, implicates the state in accepting bribes for a green power deal.

During Zero Hour, Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam questioned the government's reticence. Kadam demanded an inquiry into claims that Adani secured an energy deal through bribery, in stark contrast to the transparent positions taken by Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Congress whip CS Raazen Ekka echoed these demands, citing the initial rejection of the Adani Group's 500 MW proposal by state-owned Gridco, only for it to later secure approval. Leaders cited concerns of a 'secret deal' defrauding the public, as Adani and his nephew face scrutiny over the alleged $265 million bribe linked to solar power contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)