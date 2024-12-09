Major Crackdown in Latur: Police Seize Goods Worth Rs 58 Lakh
Police in Latur raided gambling dens, illegal liquor vends, and sand mafia sites, seizing goods worth Rs 58 lakh. The operation resulted in eleven cases being registered against twelve individuals. Seized items include vehicles, marking a significant action against illegal activities in the area.
In a significant operation against illegal activities, police in Latur executed a series of raids on gambling dens, illicit liquor outlets, and sand mafia premises, officials announced on Monday.
The raids, conducted on Sunday, culminated in the registration of eleven cases against twelve individuals, according to a Crime Branch official.
Law enforcement officers confiscated various items, including vehicles, with the total seizure valued at Rs 58 lakh, highlighting a robust move to curb crime in the district.
