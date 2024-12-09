Major Crackdown in Latur: Police Seize Goods Worth Rs 58 Lakh

In a significant operation against illegal activities, police in Latur executed a series of raids on gambling dens, illicit liquor outlets, and sand mafia premises, officials announced on Monday.

The raids, conducted on Sunday, culminated in the registration of eleven cases against twelve individuals, according to a Crime Branch official.

Law enforcement officers confiscated various items, including vehicles, with the total seizure valued at Rs 58 lakh, highlighting a robust move to curb crime in the district.

