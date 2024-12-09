Left Menu

Punjab Speaker Calls on Centre to Address Farmers' Plight

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan criticized the Centre for ignoring farmers' demands and urged Prime Minister Modi to engage in talks. Sandhwan highlighted the crucial role of farmers in India's economy and called for immediate action on issues like legal guarantees for MSP on crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:44 IST
Punjab Speaker Calls on Centre to Address Farmers' Plight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday criticized the Centre, accusing it of indifference to farmers' legitimate demands, leaving them 'high and dry on the roads.' He implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue with the protesting farmers and resolve their issues promptly.

Sandhwan remarked that, unlike in Europe, where farmers can voice their grievances directly to parliaments, Indian farmers face neglect when presenting valid concerns. He emphasized the pivotal role farmers play in the nation's economy and trade, urging the government to address their demands with sincerity and urgency.

A group of 101 farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha banner made attempts to march to Delhi but were halted by Haryana security. The farmers seek various demands from the Centre, including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops, and have camped at border points since February 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024