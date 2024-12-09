Punjab Speaker Calls on Centre to Address Farmers' Plight
Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan criticized the Centre for ignoring farmers' demands and urged Prime Minister Modi to engage in talks. Sandhwan highlighted the crucial role of farmers in India's economy and called for immediate action on issues like legal guarantees for MSP on crops.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday criticized the Centre, accusing it of indifference to farmers' legitimate demands, leaving them 'high and dry on the roads.' He implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue with the protesting farmers and resolve their issues promptly.
Sandhwan remarked that, unlike in Europe, where farmers can voice their grievances directly to parliaments, Indian farmers face neglect when presenting valid concerns. He emphasized the pivotal role farmers play in the nation's economy and trade, urging the government to address their demands with sincerity and urgency.
A group of 101 farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha banner made attempts to march to Delhi but were halted by Haryana security. The farmers seek various demands from the Centre, including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops, and have camped at border points since February 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Demands Probe into Adani Bribery Allegations Ahead of Parliament Session
Business Advisory Committee will decide on matters to be discussed in Parliament: Rijiju on Oppn's demands for taking up Adani issue.
Congress Demands Fulfillment of Mahayuti's Election Promises in Maharashtra
Israeli Attack Hits Army Centre in Southern Lebanon
BJD Gears Up for Winter Parliament Session with Bold Demands