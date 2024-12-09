Left Menu

France Plans Temporary Halt on Syrian Asylum Cases

The French government, following the example of Germany and other EU countries, is considering suspending asylum applications from Syria after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. The decision might be made in the next few hours, as confirmed by the French interior ministry.

The French government is poised to suspend current asylum cases originating from Syria, in response to the political shift following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. This move could be finalized within the next few hours, as indicated by the interior ministry.

Following the lead of Germany, Paris is crafting a solution to pause asylum applications – a measure that several other European Union nations have already adopted. With coordination among EU countries, France aims to align its policy with the broader regional approach.

The decision signifies a coordinated effort within the EU to manage the influx of asylum seekers from Syria, reflecting broader concerns and strategies regarding migration and international relations in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

