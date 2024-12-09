Tragic Electrocuting in Andhra Pradesh Raises Safety Concerns

A tragic incident unfolded in Andhra Pradesh on Monday when a woman and her two children were electrocuted in a newly constructed building.

The Superintendent of Police for Alluri Sitaramaraju District, Amit Bardar, confirmed that the accident happened in Gadugupalli village of Pedabayalu Mandal, around noon.

The victims died instantly after the woman tried to save her child who was near a power line. Police investigations suggest the house lacked a regular metered power connection, and may have used an illegal 'jumped connection.'

