Tragic Electrocuting in Andhra Pradesh Raises Safety Concerns
A mother and her two children lost their lives due to electrocution in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place in a newly constructed building in Gadugupalli village, Pedabayalu Mandal. The house had no regular power connection, allegedly relying on an illegal 'jumped connection,' causing the tragic accident.
A tragic incident unfolded in Andhra Pradesh on Monday when a woman and her two children were electrocuted in a newly constructed building.
The Superintendent of Police for Alluri Sitaramaraju District, Amit Bardar, confirmed that the accident happened in Gadugupalli village of Pedabayalu Mandal, around noon.
The victims died instantly after the woman tried to save her child who was near a power line. Police investigations suggest the house lacked a regular metered power connection, and may have used an illegal 'jumped connection.'
