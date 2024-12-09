Left Menu

India and Bangladesh Seek Constructive Ties Amidst Tensions

India and Bangladesh have committed to fostering constructive relations despite recent tensions and protests following the ousting of Bangladesh's former leader, Sheikh Hasina. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit marked a significant diplomatic effort to address disputes over minority attacks and aim for a mutually beneficial partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and Bangladesh have announced their commitment to cultivating constructive relations after a period of mounting tensions characterized by protests and confrontations. These issues arose following the ousting of Bangladesh's former leader, Sheikh Hasina.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Dhaka is the highest-level diplomatic engagement between the two neighbors since the political upheaval in August. As Hasina fled to India amidst mass protests, Delhi raised concerns over attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh, allegations which the Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus has dismissed as exaggerated.

During his meeting with Yunus, Misri emphasized the importance of addressing attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties. Meanwhile, Bangladesh continues to deny reports of such incidents and has requested India to cease sheltering Hasina, demanding her extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

