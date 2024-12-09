Left Menu

Turkey's Strategic Border Move: Yayladagi Reopens

Turkey is reopening its Yayladagi border gate with Syria to aid the safe and voluntary return of Syrian migrants. President Erdogan affirmed Turkey's commitment to assisting in Syria's rebuilding efforts and emphasized preventing new terrorist threats near its borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:42 IST
Turkey's Strategic Border Move: Yayladagi Reopens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is poised to reopen the Yayladagi border gate with Syria, aiming to facilitate the safe and voluntary repatriation of millions of Syrian migrants currently residing in the country. This was announced by President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

In a statement following a cabinet meeting, Erdogan stressed Turkey's commitment to supporting Syria's reconstruction and development in any feasible way. He outlined Ankara's readiness to back initiatives crucial to Syria's rebuilding process.

Moreover, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's stance on ensuring security along its borders, vowing to prevent the emergence of any new terrorist threats. This reopening is a strategic move towards regional stability and collaborative rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024