Left Menu

Authorities to Seize Drug Smuggler's Assets in Rishikesh Crackdown

Officials in Rishikesh are set to confiscate the property of notorious drug smuggler Rekha Sahni. With numerous cases against her, the Dehradun administration, led by District Magistrate Savin Bansal, has initiated the legal process to seize her assets in the Shyampur area. The crackdown aims to curb illegal drug activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:44 IST
Authorities to Seize Drug Smuggler's Assets in Rishikesh Crackdown
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Rishikesh are gearing up to seize the property of Rekha Sahni, a notorious drug smuggler, as part of a broader crackdown on illegal drug activities.

Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal has officially sanctioned the property confiscation, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Nagi, confirmed the process will commence shortly.

Rekha Sahni, currently imprisoned, has a long-standing history of involvement in the illegal liquor and drug trade, amassing approximately 18 cases against her. The Senior Superintendent of Police of Dehradun, Ajay Singh, has ordered all local station in-charges to identify criminals involved in illegal drug trade and take decisive action under the Goonda/Gangster Act, including the confiscation of unlawfully acquired properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024