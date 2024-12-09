Authorities to Seize Drug Smuggler's Assets in Rishikesh Crackdown

Authorities in Rishikesh are gearing up to seize the property of Rekha Sahni, a notorious drug smuggler, as part of a broader crackdown on illegal drug activities.

Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal has officially sanctioned the property confiscation, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Nagi, confirmed the process will commence shortly.

Rekha Sahni, currently imprisoned, has a long-standing history of involvement in the illegal liquor and drug trade, amassing approximately 18 cases against her. The Senior Superintendent of Police of Dehradun, Ajay Singh, has ordered all local station in-charges to identify criminals involved in illegal drug trade and take decisive action under the Goonda/Gangster Act, including the confiscation of unlawfully acquired properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)