UN Chief Condemns Haiti Violence: A Call for Justice

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed strong condemnation of the rampant gang violence in Haiti, as reported on Monday by his spokesperson.

The deadly weekend saw more than 180 lives lost in the turbulent Cite Soleil region, heightening international concerns over security in the area.

Guterres emphasized the urgent need for Haitian authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation and hold accountable those responsible for these human rights violations, as urged by U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

