UN Chief Condemns Haiti Violence: A Call for Justice

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the recent surge in gang violence in Haiti, particularly in the Cite Soleil area, where over 180 people were killed. He urged Haitian authorities to thoroughly investigate and ensure perpetrators of human rights abuses face justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:07 IST
Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed strong condemnation of the rampant gang violence in Haiti, as reported on Monday by his spokesperson.

The deadly weekend saw more than 180 lives lost in the turbulent Cite Soleil region, heightening international concerns over security in the area.

Guterres emphasized the urgent need for Haitian authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation and hold accountable those responsible for these human rights violations, as urged by U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

