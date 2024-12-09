Major Reshuffle in Gujarat Police Force
The Gujarat government has announced a major reshuffle, transferring 19 Indian Police Service officers. Notable changes include Rajkumar Pandian as ADGP (Law and Order), and Shamsher Singh retaining his role as ACB Director. The changes affect various senior positions across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara.
The Gujarat government announced a significant reshuffle of its police force on Monday, transferring 19 Indian Police Service officers to new positions. The move includes the transfer of Additional Director General of Police (CID-Crime and Railways) Rajkumar Pandian, who has been appointed as ADGP (Law and Order), replacing Shamsher Singh.
Shamsher Singh, a seasoned officer from the 1991 batch, has been relieved of his duties as ADGP (Law and Order) but will continue his leadership as the Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau. The state's Home Department indicated that this new positioning will remain "until further orders."
Other key transfers include Ajay Choudhary's shift to ADGP, Women Cell in Gandhinagar, and ML Ninama's appointment as Inspector General of Police (IG) in the State Traffic Branch. These changes indicate the government's strategic police management across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara.
