Dramatic Rescue: Missing Teen Reunited with Family

Gurugram Police rescued a missing 16-year-old girl from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, after she disappeared in August. A man and his son accused of sexually exploiting her were arrested. The girl, who called her mother in December, was traced and recovered on Sunday, leading to the arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:14 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Missing Teen Reunited with Family
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police successfully rescued a 16-year-old girl who had vanished in August. The girl had left her home in a moment of anger and was found in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The authorities have apprehended Amar Singh and his son, Jaswant, accused of abducting and sexually exploiting the minor. After their arrest on Sunday, Singh was placed in judicial custody while his son received a police remand.

The investigation revealed that after leaving her residence on August 22, the girl contacted her mother on December 6 from an unfamiliar number, prompting a police search. Her call was traced to Kannauj, leading to her rescue and the subsequent arrest of the suspects under the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

