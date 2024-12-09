Dramatic Rescue: Missing Teen Reunited with Family
Gurugram Police rescued a missing 16-year-old girl from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, after she disappeared in August. A man and his son accused of sexually exploiting her were arrested. The girl, who called her mother in December, was traced and recovered on Sunday, leading to the arrests.
- Country:
- India
Gurugram Police successfully rescued a 16-year-old girl who had vanished in August. The girl had left her home in a moment of anger and was found in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.
The authorities have apprehended Amar Singh and his son, Jaswant, accused of abducting and sexually exploiting the minor. After their arrest on Sunday, Singh was placed in judicial custody while his son received a police remand.
The investigation revealed that after leaving her residence on August 22, the girl contacted her mother on December 6 from an unfamiliar number, prompting a police search. Her call was traced to Kannauj, leading to her rescue and the subsequent arrest of the suspects under the POCSO Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teen Titan Gukesh Faces Off with Chess Champion Liren in World Showdown
Tragedy in Nagla Khaiband: Teen Romance Ends in Poison Pact
Rising Alarms: Child Sexual Abuse in Kerala
Casey Costello Commends Efforts to Combat Child Exploitation as Customs Team Features in TVNZ Documentary
Justice Sought in Shocking French Sexual Violence Case