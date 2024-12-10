Israeli Incursion: Tensions Flare in Southern Syria

In a significant development, Israeli forces have advanced into southern Syria, penetrating 25 kilometers to the southwest of the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to credible regional and Syrian security sources.

The advancing troops reportedly reached the town of Qatana, situated 10 kilometers into Syrian territory from the demilitarized zone delineating Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria.

The Israeli military has refrained from commenting on these developments, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)