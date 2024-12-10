Israeli Incursion: Tensions Flare in Southern Syria
Israeli forces have made an incursion into southern Syria, reaching approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Damascus. Sources report that troops have advanced to Qatana, about 10 kilometers into Syrian territory, near the demilitarized zone with the Golan Heights. The Israeli military has not commented on the situation.
In a significant development, Israeli forces have advanced into southern Syria, penetrating 25 kilometers to the southwest of the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to credible regional and Syrian security sources.
The advancing troops reportedly reached the town of Qatana, situated 10 kilometers into Syrian territory from the demilitarized zone delineating Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria.
The Israeli military has refrained from commenting on these developments, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.
