Manipur's Rally: A Stand Against AFSPA and Violence
Hundreds protested in Imphal, Manipur, against the reimposition of the AFSPA and violence by Kuki militants. The rally highlighted human rights concerns and called for withdrawing AFSPA amidst escalating ethnic violence. Jointly organized by various local organizations, it marked Human Rights Day seeking justice for oppressed communities.
- Country:
- India
Hundreds gathered in Manipur's capital, Imphal, to protest the reimposition of AFSPA and the recent killings of six individuals, including three children, by suspected Kuki militants in Jiribam district. The protest, underscoring human rights issues, commenced from Thau ground in Imphal West and concluded at Khuman Lampak stadium.
Demonstrators, holding placards with messages like 'Do not obliterate Manipur' and 'Save Manipur,' vocalized their demands for the withdrawal of AFSPA. This procession, observing Human Rights Day, was jointly organized by local bodies advocating for human rights and justice.
Highlighting their grievances, protesters criticized AFSPA as a tool for oppression and lamented the ongoing violence impacting innocent civilians. With security heightened during the rally, the procession ended peacefully, reflecting the escalating tension between ethnic groups in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- AFSPA
- Imphal
- Rally
- Kuki Militants
- Human Rights
- Protest
- Ethnic Violence
- Meiteis
- Kuki-Zo
ALSO READ
Protests in Kochi Ignite Demand for Waqf Act Amendments
Kochi Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amidst Legislative Scrutiny
Kochi’s Munambam Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amendments
Economic Toll of Protests: Pakistan Faces Major Financial Strain
Families Demand Justice: Protests Rise Over Forced Disappearances in Balochistan