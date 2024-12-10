Left Menu

Manipur's Rally: A Stand Against AFSPA and Violence

Hundreds protested in Imphal, Manipur, against the reimposition of the AFSPA and violence by Kuki militants. The rally highlighted human rights concerns and called for withdrawing AFSPA amidst escalating ethnic violence. Jointly organized by various local organizations, it marked Human Rights Day seeking justice for oppressed communities.

  • India

Hundreds gathered in Manipur's capital, Imphal, to protest the reimposition of AFSPA and the recent killings of six individuals, including three children, by suspected Kuki militants in Jiribam district. The protest, underscoring human rights issues, commenced from Thau ground in Imphal West and concluded at Khuman Lampak stadium.

Demonstrators, holding placards with messages like 'Do not obliterate Manipur' and 'Save Manipur,' vocalized their demands for the withdrawal of AFSPA. This procession, observing Human Rights Day, was jointly organized by local bodies advocating for human rights and justice.

Highlighting their grievances, protesters criticized AFSPA as a tool for oppression and lamented the ongoing violence impacting innocent civilians. With security heightened during the rally, the procession ended peacefully, reflecting the escalating tension between ethnic groups in the region.

