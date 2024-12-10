Left Menu

Controversial Merchant Shipping Bill Faces Opposition Scrutiny

A bill to establish a regulatory body for vessel security and port facilities was introduced in India's Lok Sabha. Opponents question the government's authority on this matter, arguing that it isn't within the central legislative scope. They claim the bill empowers bureaucracy rather than advancing shipping industry interests.

Updated: 10-12-2024 14:30 IST
  • India

On Tuesday, a contentious bill aiming to create a regulatory body overseeing the security of vessels and port facilities was introduced in India's Lok Sabha. The proposal sparked debate among opposition members, who challenged the government's legislative authority on the issue.

The introduction of the Merchant Shipping Bill by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal briefly interrupted the ongoing uproar over the Adani controversy. Critics, including Congress member Manish Tewari, argued that the central government lacks legislative competence in the merchant shipping domain, as it finds no direct mention in the central or concurrent list of subjects.

TMC's Saugata Roy criticized the bill for increasing bureaucratic power, suggesting it would stifle rather than enhance the nation's shipping industry. Despite the opposition's vocal disapproval, Minister Sonowal defended the bill, which he claimed was thoroughly vetted by legal authorities.

