Protests Erupt in Nairobi Over Rising Femicides

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:13 IST
Kenyan police confronted a protest in Nairobi on Tuesday, deploying teargas and arresting at least three participants as nearly 300 women gathered to denounce an alarming surge in femicides, according to a Reuters journalist present on the scene.

Demonstrators, who assembled downtown, expressed their outrage by blowing whistles and chanting calls to stop the killing of women. Despite their peaceful approach, police forces intervened by dispersing them using teargas from moving vehicles.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the national police spokesperson proved unsuccessful at the time, leaving the motives behind the police's aggressive measures unclear.

