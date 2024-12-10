Protests Erupt in Nairobi Over Rising Femicides
In Nairobi, Kenyan police used teargas and detained at least three people during a peaceful protest involving around 300 women against increasing femicides. The demonstrators chanted and blew whistles as they marched, demanding an end to violence against women. Police intervention's reasons remain unclear.
Efforts to obtain a comment from the national police spokesperson proved unsuccessful at the time, leaving the motives behind the police's aggressive measures unclear.
