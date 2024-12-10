Tragic Stabbing of Retired ONGC Officer Astonishes Dehradun

An elderly man was brutally murdered at his residence in Dehradun's Basant Vihar area, police reported Tuesday. Neighbors alerted authorities following loud cries from Ashok Kumar Garg's house.

Garg, 75, was discovered in a bloodied state in his Alaknanda Enclave home's washroom. The police, led by SSP Ajai Singh, arrived at the scene Monday night. The victim was repeatedly stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to Mahant Indresh Hospital, where doctors confirmed his demise. Garg, a retired ONGC employee, lived alone following the passing of his wife, but had two married daughters residing outside Dehradun.

Investigators have collected forensic evidence from the site. Following notification of the incident, SSP Singh, city SP Pramod Kumar, and the Special Operations Group meticulously examined the scene, collecting detailed accounts from officers and neighbors. Authorities assure that the investigation considers all potential leads to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)