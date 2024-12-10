Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Hit Kharkiv

In the latest escalation of hostilities, Russian missile attacks wreaked havoc in Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv, leaving 10 injured and severely damaging an administrative building, according to local authorities.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov disclosed that the town of Zlatopil faced two Russian missile strikes. The first assault led to damage to non-residential structures and vehicles, while the subsequent attack struck an administrative building.

This aggressive military action forms part of Russia's ongoing campaign, which has persistently targeted the border region of Kharkiv since Moscow initiated its comprehensive invasion in February 2022.

