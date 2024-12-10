Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Hit Kharkiv

Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine, injured 10 people and damaged buildings. Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported two attacks on Zlatopil, affecting an administrative building and other structures. This continues Moscow's aggressive campaign since its invasion began in February 2022, inflicting damage on the northeastern border region.

Updated: 10-12-2024 16:10 IST
  • Ukraine

In the latest escalation of hostilities, Russian missile attacks wreaked havoc in Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv, leaving 10 injured and severely damaging an administrative building, according to local authorities.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov disclosed that the town of Zlatopil faced two Russian missile strikes. The first assault led to damage to non-residential structures and vehicles, while the subsequent attack struck an administrative building.

This aggressive military action forms part of Russia's ongoing campaign, which has persistently targeted the border region of Kharkiv since Moscow initiated its comprehensive invasion in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

