MPs Push to Impeach High Court Judge Over Controversial Remarks

Rajya Sabha Member Kapil Sibal has announced plans to file an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav, following the judge's controversial statements at a Vishva Hindu Parishad event.

Videos of Judge Yadav's remarks, which some have labeled as hate speech, have circulated widely, raising questions about the conduct and responsibilities of judicial figures.

The opposition, including leaders from Congress and other parties, is preparing to submit the motion in the coming days, citing a breach of judicial oath as the central argument for the impeachment action.

(With inputs from agencies.)