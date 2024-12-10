Syria's Path to Recovery Amidst Regional Tensions
Israel launched strikes against Syrian army bases with no confirmation of advancing into Syria. The situation arises after the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. Regional tensions persist as the U.N. considers welcoming former al Qaeda affiliates into a Syrian transitional government. Israel's actions are described as a security measure.
Israel carried out strikes on Syrian army bases on Tuesday, a move it claims is to prevent weapons from ending up in unfriendly hands. Despite reports, Israel denies any military advancement into Syria beyond the established border buffer zone.
In Damascus, banks have reopened for the first time since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, signifying a step toward normalcy. Foreign countries and the U.N. are engaging with former al Qaeda affiliates now involved in a Syrian transitional government, aiming to stabilize the region.
Despite regional condemnation, Israel insists its airstrikes are for security purposes and not an intervention in Syria's conflict. Meanwhile, rebuilding Syria remains a Herculean task after years of civil war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
