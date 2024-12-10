Historic Verdict: Kalyan Fort Mosque Ownership Dispute Settled
The Kalyan civil court dismissed a Muslim trust's claim over a mosque inside Durgadi fort, siding with Maharashtra's government. The lawsuit began in 1976 and argued the premises were used for worship until leased in 1968. The court cited a procedural delay in the trust's filing.
In a significant legal ruling, the Kalyan civil court has dismissed a longstanding suit filed by a Muslim trust over the ownership of a mosque located within the historic Durgadi fort. The court's decision favored the Government of Maharashtra, concluding an extended legal battle.
The case traces its roots back to 1976 when the Majlish-e-Mushavreen Majjid Trust initiated the lawsuit, claiming ownership of the mosque and Edgga, asserting they were actively used for prayers by the local Muslim community until 1968. At that time, the government had leased the premises to the Kalyan Municipal Council, according to the suit.
However, Civil Judge, Senior Division A S Lanjewar, determined that the trust's claim was invalid, as it failed to file the lawsuit within the three-year window after alleged dispossession, as required by the Limitation Act. The suit was subsequently deemed barred by limitations, leading to its dismissal under the Civil Procedure Code.
