Serbia in Turmoil: Vucic Accuses Foreign Powers Amid Protests

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has accused foreign intelligence agencies of orchestrating recent protests aimed at toppling his government. In a bold video message, Vucic asserted his determination to stay and fight for Serbia, dismissing comparisons to former Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

The unrest, sparked by a deadly rail station collapse in Novi Sad on November 1, has seen protesters across Serbian cities decry rampant corruption and demand democratic reforms. Vucic's opponents liken him to Assad, accusing him of planning to flee if his grip on power loosens.

Vucic alleges that these protests are financed by Western powers with the intent to destabilize Serbia using 'hybrid tactics.' Meanwhile, Serbia's parliament is considering a controversial 'foreign agents' registry, potentially impacting civil society and Serbia's EU aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)