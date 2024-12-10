Left Menu

Serbia in Turmoil: Vucic Accuses Foreign Powers Amid Protests

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic claims foreign intelligence is behind escalated protests, likening himself to ousted Syrian leader Assad. Protests erupted after a deadly rail station collapse in Novi Sad, blamed on corruption. Vucic alleges Western-backed efforts aim to destabilize Serbia, challenging its EU ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:40 IST
Serbia in Turmoil: Vucic Accuses Foreign Powers Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has accused foreign intelligence agencies of orchestrating recent protests aimed at toppling his government. In a bold video message, Vucic asserted his determination to stay and fight for Serbia, dismissing comparisons to former Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

The unrest, sparked by a deadly rail station collapse in Novi Sad on November 1, has seen protesters across Serbian cities decry rampant corruption and demand democratic reforms. Vucic's opponents liken him to Assad, accusing him of planning to flee if his grip on power loosens.

Vucic alleges that these protests are financed by Western powers with the intent to destabilize Serbia using 'hybrid tactics.' Meanwhile, Serbia's parliament is considering a controversial 'foreign agents' registry, potentially impacting civil society and Serbia's EU aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024