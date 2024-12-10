Techie's Tragic End: Seeking Justice from Beyond
A 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh, Atul Subhash, died by suicide, blaming his wife and her family for years of harassment. Leaving behind a 24-page note and an 80-minute video, Subhash explained his distress over marital issues and alleged systemic abuse. Police have booked his wife and her family for abetment.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh, Atul Subhash, was found dead in Bengaluru, leaving behind a distressing story of alleged mental and emotional abuse. Authorities confirmed that Subhash accused his wife and family members of driving him to suicide.
Subhash's death note detailed a history of marital discord, legal disputes, and harassment by his wife's relatives and a judge. His 80-minute video, now viral, presents an emotional appeal and claims of systemic injustice, expressing his heartbreak over how his earnings were used against him.
While police have registered a case against his wife and others, investigations are underway to verify Subhash's allegations. This shocking incident raises concerns about the pressures faced by individuals within strained relationships and the failures of support systems meant to protect them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- techie
- suicide
- abetment
- marital issues
- harassment
- justice
- death note
- video
- allegations
- investigation
ALSO READ
Silicon Valley Rally Calls for Justice for Hindus in Canada and Bangladesh
Tragedy in Jhansi: Call for Justice After NICU Fire
Families Demand Justice: Protests Rise Over Forced Disappearances in Balochistan
Sambhal Unrest: Politics of Division and Demand for Justice
RG Kar: SC asks Calcutta HC chief justice to form bench before which SIT will submit report and seek further directions.