Tragic Familial Violence: Father Allegedly Strangles Son

A father allegedly strangled his six-year-old son following a dispute with his wife. After an argument, the mother left, leaving the child with the father. In a moment of anger, the father reportedly killed the boy and fled. Police have detained the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:23 IST
  Country:
  India

In a shocking incident of familial violence, a father allegedly strangled his six-year-old son to death in Soi village. The tragic incident reportedly stems from a domestic dispute.

Sources reveal that Kanhaiya, the accused, argued with his wife, prompting her to live at her maternal home. Their young son, Tarun, was left in his father's care.

When Tarun expressed a desire to visit his mother, it reportedly angered Kanhaiya, leading to the alleged heinous act. Police, informed by Tarun's grandmother, have detained the accused as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

