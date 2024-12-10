Tragic Familial Violence: Father Allegedly Strangles Son

In a shocking incident of familial violence, a father allegedly strangled his six-year-old son to death in Soi village. The tragic incident reportedly stems from a domestic dispute.

Sources reveal that Kanhaiya, the accused, argued with his wife, prompting her to live at her maternal home. Their young son, Tarun, was left in his father's care.

When Tarun expressed a desire to visit his mother, it reportedly angered Kanhaiya, leading to the alleged heinous act. Police, informed by Tarun's grandmother, have detained the accused as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)