Left Menu

India-Russia Ties: A Strategic Partnership on the Fore

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, emphasizing the strong partnership between India and Russia. The leaders discussed enhancing bilateral defense cooperation, with Singh passing on Prime Minister Modi's greetings and highlighting the strategic depth of India-Russia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:28 IST
India-Russia Ties: A Strategic Partnership on the Fore
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The two leaders underscored the potential of the India-Russia partnership, emphasizing that their collaborative efforts could yield remarkable outcomes.

During the meeting, Singh conveyed the enduring friendship between the two nations, describing it as reaching 'higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean.' He assured President Putin of India's unwavering support and longstanding commitment to Russian allies.

Singh's visit also included co-chairing the 21st India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Cooperation session, alongside his Russian counterpart. This engagement marks a continued push for strengthened bilateral defense ties, crucial for both nations as Singh remarked on the immense potential ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024