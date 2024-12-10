India-Russia Ties: A Strategic Partnership on the Fore

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The two leaders underscored the potential of the India-Russia partnership, emphasizing that their collaborative efforts could yield remarkable outcomes.

During the meeting, Singh conveyed the enduring friendship between the two nations, describing it as reaching 'higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean.' He assured President Putin of India's unwavering support and longstanding commitment to Russian allies.

Singh's visit also included co-chairing the 21st India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Cooperation session, alongside his Russian counterpart. This engagement marks a continued push for strengthened bilateral defense ties, crucial for both nations as Singh remarked on the immense potential ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)