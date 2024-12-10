Strengthening Transparency: RTI's Role in Citizen-Governance
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized enhancing proactive disclosure practices to improve transparency, underlining Section 4 of the RTI Act's role in reducing the need for Right to Information applications. Highlighting RTI's empowerment of citizens, he tied Prime Minister Modi’s governance mantra to increased transparency through technological integration.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has called on public authorities to reinforce their proactive disclosure practices, contributing to enhanced transparency. Addressing the Central Information Commission's 16th Annual Convention, he revealed over 1,300 public authorities submitted transparency audits for 2023-24.
Highlighting Section 4 of the RTI Act, Singh noted its requirement for public authorities to make records publicly accessible, thus reducing the need for RTI requests. This act, he said, empowers citizens by bridging the information gap between the government and the public.
The convention, themed 'Contribution of RTI in the Journey Towards Viksit Bharat', attracted diverse stakeholders. Singh linked Prime Minister Modi's principle of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' to increased transparency, citing technological initiatives like the SVAMITVA project.
