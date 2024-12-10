Controversy Erupts Over Allahabad High Court Judge's Remarks

In a significant legal tussle, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi announced he has signed a notice advocating for the removal of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav. This action follows controversial remarks made by the judge at a VHP function.

According to Owaisi, the judge's comments contravene constitutional norms, notably the Supreme Court's 'Restatement of Values of Judicial Life.' National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi initiated the removal proceedings, requiring support from Lok Sabha Members.

The controversial remarks by Justice Yadav, suggesting the uniform civil code aims to enhance social harmony and secularism, have stirred strong reactions, particularly videos circulating of him addressing topical issues. Critics, including opposition leaders, have labeled the statements as hate speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)