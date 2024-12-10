Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Allahabad High Court Judge's Remarks

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, alongside National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, is pushing for the removal of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav following controversial statements made at a VHP function. The campaign alleges the judge violated constitutional values, including the Supreme Court's principles on judicial conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:37 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Allahabad High Court Judge's Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal tussle, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi announced he has signed a notice advocating for the removal of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav. This action follows controversial remarks made by the judge at a VHP function.

According to Owaisi, the judge's comments contravene constitutional norms, notably the Supreme Court's 'Restatement of Values of Judicial Life.' National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi initiated the removal proceedings, requiring support from Lok Sabha Members.

The controversial remarks by Justice Yadav, suggesting the uniform civil code aims to enhance social harmony and secularism, have stirred strong reactions, particularly videos circulating of him addressing topical issues. Critics, including opposition leaders, have labeled the statements as hate speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024