Strengthening Ties: Nepal's Army Chief Visits India

Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, commenced a crucial visit to India on Tuesday, aiming to bolster defense ties between the two nations, according to a statement from the defense ministry. The visit seeks to enhance military cooperation and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

During his stay, Gen Sigdel is set to meet with influential Indian leaders, such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Highlights of his visit include a wreath-laying ceremony at India's National War Memorial and receiving a Guard of Honour in New Delhi.

The Nepali COAS will also engage with India's defense industry in Pune and participate in various ceremonial events. His itinerary includes receiving an honorary rank of General in the Indian Army and visiting holy sites, with his visit concluding on December 15.

