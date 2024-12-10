ISKCON Calls for UN Action on Bangladesh Minority Rights
ISKCON's Kolkata centre urged the UNHCR to address human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for decisive action by the interim government against fundamentalists. Despite international concern, the UNHCR remains silent on the issue, prompting further calls for protection and justice for the minorities.
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Kolkata has issued an urgent appeal to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to address the ongoing human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh.
ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das called for immediate action from the interim Bangladeshi government against fundamentalist elements within the country, coinciding his remarks with Human Rights Day. Das criticized the UN's inaction while highlighting that international lawmakers have already voiced their concerns.
The issue has gained traction on social media, with Das urging the UN Human Rights Council to 'wake up' to these violations and protect Bangladesh's religious minorities, whose population has suffered from numerous attacks since governmental changes on August 5.
