Opulence Uncovered: Lokayukta Raids Reveal Hidden Luxuries

In a shocking revelation, Lokayukta sleuths uncovered a private swimming pool and a fully equipped gym during a raid on Deputy Superintendent of Police Nanjundaiah's luxurious Bengaluru residence on Tuesday.

The raids, targeting ten government officials, were part of an operation against Disproportionate Assets. Among the findings were five plots and a house, valued at Rs 11.05 crore, seized from Nanjundaiah alone. Assets of other raided individuals also ranged in crores, featuring properties and cash.

The Lokayukta operation, spanning eight locations, exposed assets amounting to Rs 48.55 crore, highlighting extensive wealth accumulation among public servants, sparking concerns of rampant corruption within governmental departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)