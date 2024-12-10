Left Menu

Tesla Reignites Efforts to Break Into Indian Market

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, is exploring showroom options in New Delhi, reconsidering entry into India's burgeoning EV market. The search resumes months after pausing due to internal challenges and ongoing discussions with developers like DLF. Tesla's move aligns with India's aims to expand its EV sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:19 IST
Tesla Reignites Efforts to Break Into Indian Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla, the electric vehicle giant led by visionary Elon Musk, has reignited its efforts to penetrate the Indian market by resuming its search for potential showroom locations in New Delhi. Sources with direct knowledge of the matter hinted at ongoing discussions with DLF, one of India's leading property developers, to secure a strategic location in the capital region.

This development comes after an earlier pause due to internal restructuring, which saw a 10% reduction in Tesla's workforce amidst falling sales, and a canceled meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The American company is keen on establishing a significant presence in India's modest but promising electric vehicle market, which the government hopes will see substantial growth by 2030.

While the talks with DLF are still in preliminary stages, Tesla is eyeing some prime locations such as the Avenue Mall in Delhi and the Cyber Hub complex in Gurugram. The automaker's movements are being closely watched as the Indian government attempts to relax policies to attract global EV manufacturers, aiming to boost the country's EV sales from the current 2% to 30% within the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024