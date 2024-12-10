Tesla Reignites Efforts to Break Into Indian Market

Tesla, the electric vehicle giant led by visionary Elon Musk, has reignited its efforts to penetrate the Indian market by resuming its search for potential showroom locations in New Delhi. Sources with direct knowledge of the matter hinted at ongoing discussions with DLF, one of India's leading property developers, to secure a strategic location in the capital region.

This development comes after an earlier pause due to internal restructuring, which saw a 10% reduction in Tesla's workforce amidst falling sales, and a canceled meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The American company is keen on establishing a significant presence in India's modest but promising electric vehicle market, which the government hopes will see substantial growth by 2030.

While the talks with DLF are still in preliminary stages, Tesla is eyeing some prime locations such as the Avenue Mall in Delhi and the Cyber Hub complex in Gurugram. The automaker's movements are being closely watched as the Indian government attempts to relax policies to attract global EV manufacturers, aiming to boost the country's EV sales from the current 2% to 30% within the next decade.

