Court Rejects Atul Rai's Plea in Self-Immolation Case
The Allahabad High Court dismissed former BSP MP Atul Rai's plea to quash trial proceedings related to a 2021 self-immolation case. The case involves alleged rape and harassment claims, leading to a woman's and her friend's suicide outside the Supreme Court. The court emphasized territorial jurisdiction in Lucknow.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea by former BSP MP Atul Rai seeking to quash trial proceedings in a high-profile case involving self-immolation. The case dates back to 2021 when a woman and her friend set themselves on fire in front of the Supreme Court, accusing Rai of harassment and rape.
Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan, presiding over the Lucknow bench, directed an expedited trial of the case without unwarranted delays. Citing a lack of evidence for abuse of the court process, the judge denied Rai's claims of a miscarriage of justice or inappropriate jurisdiction.
The trial challenges Rai's assertion of innocence following an acquittal in the rape case, with emphasis on territorial jurisdiction handling the incident which partially occurred in Lucknow. The case has drawn significant attention due to live-streamed evidence and allegations of collusion with senior police officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sovereign Sensitivities: Supreme Court Delays Rajoana Sentence Decision
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Duplicate Voter Entries
Congress Blames BJP for Sambhal Violence, Urges Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Upholds Historic Preamble Amendment
Supreme Court Urges Reopening of Schools Amid Pollution Restrictions