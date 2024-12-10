Left Menu

Court Rejects Atul Rai's Plea in Self-Immolation Case

The Allahabad High Court dismissed former BSP MP Atul Rai's plea to quash trial proceedings related to a 2021 self-immolation case. The case involves alleged rape and harassment claims, leading to a woman's and her friend's suicide outside the Supreme Court. The court emphasized territorial jurisdiction in Lucknow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:26 IST
Court Rejects Atul Rai's Plea in Self-Immolation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea by former BSP MP Atul Rai seeking to quash trial proceedings in a high-profile case involving self-immolation. The case dates back to 2021 when a woman and her friend set themselves on fire in front of the Supreme Court, accusing Rai of harassment and rape.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan, presiding over the Lucknow bench, directed an expedited trial of the case without unwarranted delays. Citing a lack of evidence for abuse of the court process, the judge denied Rai's claims of a miscarriage of justice or inappropriate jurisdiction.

The trial challenges Rai's assertion of innocence following an acquittal in the rape case, with emphasis on territorial jurisdiction handling the incident which partially occurred in Lucknow. The case has drawn significant attention due to live-streamed evidence and allegations of collusion with senior police officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024