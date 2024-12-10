Court Rejects Atul Rai's Plea in Self-Immolation Case

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea by former BSP MP Atul Rai seeking to quash trial proceedings in a high-profile case involving self-immolation. The case dates back to 2021 when a woman and her friend set themselves on fire in front of the Supreme Court, accusing Rai of harassment and rape.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan, presiding over the Lucknow bench, directed an expedited trial of the case without unwarranted delays. Citing a lack of evidence for abuse of the court process, the judge denied Rai's claims of a miscarriage of justice or inappropriate jurisdiction.

The trial challenges Rai's assertion of innocence following an acquittal in the rape case, with emphasis on territorial jurisdiction handling the incident which partially occurred in Lucknow. The case has drawn significant attention due to live-streamed evidence and allegations of collusion with senior police officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)