Political Threats: Call Prompts Police Action

Police have taken action by registering a non-cognisable case against an individual accused of abusing and threatening BJP MLC Prasad Lad during a telephonic conversation, officials reported on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the BJP leader's personal assistant lodged a complaint at the Matunga police station, alleging that a man named Manish Nikose called Lad on Sunday, issuing threats and using abusive language.

Nikose claimed during the calls to represent Union ministers' offices, first stating he was from Ramdas Athawale's office and later Nitin Gadkari's. Following these threatening interactions, Lad instructed his PA to file a police complaint and personally wrote to zonal DCP Ragasudha R. The case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)