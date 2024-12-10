Left Menu

Sudan's Civilian Tragedy: The Human Cost of Unresolved Conflict

In Sudan, over 120 civilians were killed by barrel bombs and shelling in escalating conflict between the army and RSF, as ceasefire efforts have stalled. The violence, highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis, gains little global attention. The UN reports millions require aid amid famine conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of conflict, more than 120 civilians were killed in Sudan's brutal clashes on Monday and Tuesday, according to rights activists. This 20-month-old war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has intensified as global focus has shifted elsewhere, leaving ceasefire efforts floundering.

As airstrikes have increased in RSF-controlled areas, the RSF has responded with artillery strikes and raids on towns. Particularly affected is the town of Kabkabiya in North Darfur, where barrel bombs devastated a local market, leaving over 100 dead and hundreds injured, reported the Al-Fashir Resistance Committee.

With the army targeting RSF strongholds, both factions have shown disregard for civilian safety, leaving a devastating human toll. Verified footage and images reveal the grim aftermath, as local activists and human rights groups appeal for international attention and aid in response to the devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

