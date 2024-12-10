Sudan's Civilian Tragedy: The Human Cost of Unresolved Conflict

In a tragic escalation of conflict, more than 120 civilians were killed in Sudan's brutal clashes on Monday and Tuesday, according to rights activists. This 20-month-old war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has intensified as global focus has shifted elsewhere, leaving ceasefire efforts floundering.

As airstrikes have increased in RSF-controlled areas, the RSF has responded with artillery strikes and raids on towns. Particularly affected is the town of Kabkabiya in North Darfur, where barrel bombs devastated a local market, leaving over 100 dead and hundreds injured, reported the Al-Fashir Resistance Committee.

With the army targeting RSF strongholds, both factions have shown disregard for civilian safety, leaving a devastating human toll. Verified footage and images reveal the grim aftermath, as local activists and human rights groups appeal for international attention and aid in response to the devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)