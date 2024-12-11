Left Menu

Tom Barrack Named as U.S. Ambassador to Turkey

Tom Barrack, a former private equity executive and Trump fundraiser, has been appointed U.S. ambassador to Turkey. Barrack, the founder of Colony Capital, was previously charged with acting as an agent of the UAE but was acquitted of all charges in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 04:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 04:59 IST
Tom Barrack Named as U.S. Ambassador to Turkey
  • Country:
  • United States

Tom Barrack, once a prominent private equity executive and a major fundraiser for Donald Trump, has been tapped as the next U.S. ambassador to Turkey by the president-elect. The announcement was made through Trump's social media channels on Tuesday.

Barrack, best known as the founder of Colony Capital, has faced legal challenges in the past. He was charged with unlawfully acting as an agent for the United Arab Emirates but was acquitted of all nine counts in 2022.

This appointment marks a significant point in Barrack's career, bringing him back into the political limelight after his recent legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024