Tom Barrack Named as U.S. Ambassador to Turkey

Tom Barrack, once a prominent private equity executive and a major fundraiser for Donald Trump, has been tapped as the next U.S. ambassador to Turkey by the president-elect. The announcement was made through Trump's social media channels on Tuesday.

Barrack, best known as the founder of Colony Capital, has faced legal challenges in the past. He was charged with unlawfully acting as an agent for the United Arab Emirates but was acquitted of all nine counts in 2022.

This appointment marks a significant point in Barrack's career, bringing him back into the political limelight after his recent legal battles.

