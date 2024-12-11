Tom Barrack Named as U.S. Ambassador to Turkey
Tom Barrack, a former private equity executive and Trump fundraiser, has been appointed U.S. ambassador to Turkey. Barrack, the founder of Colony Capital, was previously charged with acting as an agent of the UAE but was acquitted of all charges in 2022.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 04:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 04:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
Tom Barrack, once a prominent private equity executive and a major fundraiser for Donald Trump, has been tapped as the next U.S. ambassador to Turkey by the president-elect. The announcement was made through Trump's social media channels on Tuesday.
Barrack, best known as the founder of Colony Capital, has faced legal challenges in the past. He was charged with unlawfully acting as an agent for the United Arab Emirates but was acquitted of all nine counts in 2022.
This appointment marks a significant point in Barrack's career, bringing him back into the political limelight after his recent legal battles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
International Manhunt: Arrests Made in UAE Rabbi Murder Case
Trio Nabbed in Istanbul for UAE Rabbi Murder
International Cooperation Leads to Arrest in UAE Rabbi Murder Case
UAE Dispatches Aid Flights to Zambia and Guinea Amid Disasters
Khaleda Zia Acquitted: High Court Overturns Corruption Conviction