Former Defense Minister's Failed Suicide Attempt Amid Arrest
Former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun attempted suicide at a Seoul detention center following his arrest on charges of rebellion and abuse of power. The attempt failed, and he is now in a stable condition. Kim's arrest marks the first for involvement in the Dec. 3 martial law decree.
Former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun's attempted suicide at a Seoul detention center has been confirmed by officials. The attempt followed his arrest on charges related to rebellion and abuse of power.
Shin Yong Hae, commissioner general of the Korea Correctional Service, informed lawmakers about Kim's condition, stating he is now stable.
Kim's arrest occurred after a Seoul court approved a warrant, making him the first person detained for the Dec. 3 martial law decree issue.
