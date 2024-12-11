Left Menu

Truck Driver Shot in Financial Dispute in Jalna

A truck driver was injured in a shooting incident in Jalna district, Maharashtra. The attack, believed to involve the driver's relatives, stemmed from a financial disagreement. Three individuals fired shots at the driver, who was hospitalized in stable condition. Police are investigating the case.

Truck Driver Shot in Financial Dispute in Jalna
  • India

A truck driver sustained injuries after being shot in an incident in Maharashtra's Jalna district, according to police reports on Wednesday. The attack is suspected to involve the victim's relatives, and is believed to be fueled by a financial disagreement.

The victim, Mohammed Rizwan, was on a stopover with his scrap-laden truck at a roadside eatery near Nagewadi toll plaza when three individuals approached him in a car. Upon arrival, the suspects opened fire, striking the driver in the hand and upper body before fleeing the scene.

Local authorities, including Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anant Kulkarni, confirmed that the driver's condition is stable after he was rushed to the district hospital. An investigation is underway to uncover more details regarding the financial dispute that led to the shooting.

