Arrests Made in Theft at Union Minister's Residence

Two individuals, aged 18 and 20, have been arrested in connection with a theft at Union Minister Suresh Gopi's residence. The theft involved old items from a shed and occurred while the family was away. A thorough investigation is underway, according to local police sources.

Authorities have announced the arrest of two individuals in relation to a theft at the residence of Union Minister Suresh Gopi. The incident, which involved the theft of old items from a shed, occurred recently in Gopi's absence.

The suspects, aged 18 and 20, were detained near the Eravipuram police station and officially charged last Wednesday. Police noted that the duo was apprehended a day following the incident.

Further investigations are ongoing, with police committed to uncovering full details surrounding the theft. Officials have assured that all angles are being examined to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the case.

