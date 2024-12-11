Arrests Made in Theft at Union Minister's Residence

Authorities have announced the arrest of two individuals in relation to a theft at the residence of Union Minister Suresh Gopi. The incident, which involved the theft of old items from a shed, occurred recently in Gopi's absence.

The suspects, aged 18 and 20, were detained near the Eravipuram police station and officially charged last Wednesday. Police noted that the duo was apprehended a day following the incident.

Further investigations are ongoing, with police committed to uncovering full details surrounding the theft. Officials have assured that all angles are being examined to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the case.

