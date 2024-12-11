Arrests Made in Theft at Union Minister's Residence
Two individuals, aged 18 and 20, have been arrested in connection with a theft at Union Minister Suresh Gopi's residence. The theft involved old items from a shed and occurred while the family was away. A thorough investigation is underway, according to local police sources.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have announced the arrest of two individuals in relation to a theft at the residence of Union Minister Suresh Gopi. The incident, which involved the theft of old items from a shed, occurred recently in Gopi's absence.
The suspects, aged 18 and 20, were detained near the Eravipuram police station and officially charged last Wednesday. Police noted that the duo was apprehended a day following the incident.
Further investigations are ongoing, with police committed to uncovering full details surrounding the theft. Officials have assured that all angles are being examined to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farmers Gear Up for Protest at Punjab CM's Residence Over Dallewal Incident
Justice Department Calls for Reforms after Memphis Police Investigation
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reaches Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde's official residence Varsha in south Mumbai.
Gunfire Incident Near Treasury Secretary's Residence: A Secret Service Confrontation
Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at his residence