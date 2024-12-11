Domestic Help Arrested for Rs 70 Lakh Jewellery Heist
A 22-year-old male domestic worker was arrested in Balasore district on charges of stealing jewellery worth over Rs 70 lakh from a doctor's home in Bengaluru. He was caught after trying to sell the stolen items in his home village, following a tip-off from a jeweler, and was identified through CCTV footage.
A domestic worker, aged 22, has been apprehended in the Balasore district for allegedly stealing jewellery valued at more than Rs 70 lakh from a doctor's residence in Bengaluru, officials reported on Wednesday.
He was located in his village in the Khaira area on Tuesday and taken into custody, according to police sources.
The case was brought to attention when a local jeweler in Khaira informed authorities about an individual attempting to sell gold and diamond pieces. Upon questioning, the man fled, prompting suspicion. Ultimately, police utilized CCTV footage to trace and capture him.
