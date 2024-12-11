Left Menu

Iran's Covert Cells: Espionage Unveiled in Israel

Israel has arrested nearly 30 individuals, mostly Jewish citizens, for allegedly working as spies for Iran. These cells are accused of plotting attacks and gathering intelligence on key Israeli figures and sites. The revelation points to Iran's significant effort to infiltrate Israel.

Iran's Covert Cells: Espionage Unveiled in Israel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel has apprehended around 30 individuals, predominantly Jewish citizens, suspected of espionage activities orchestrated by Iran, according to security sources.

The accused face serious allegations, including planning attacks on Israeli figures and collecting sensitive military information, revealing Tehran's deep infiltration attempts.

This development heightens security concerns in Israel, already on edge due to its ongoing conflict with Iran-backed forces in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

