Iran's Covert Cells: Espionage Unveiled in Israel
Israel has arrested nearly 30 individuals, mostly Jewish citizens, for allegedly working as spies for Iran. These cells are accused of plotting attacks and gathering intelligence on key Israeli figures and sites. The revelation points to Iran's significant effort to infiltrate Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:33 IST
Israel has apprehended around 30 individuals, predominantly Jewish citizens, suspected of espionage activities orchestrated by Iran, according to security sources.
The accused face serious allegations, including planning attacks on Israeli figures and collecting sensitive military information, revealing Tehran's deep infiltration attempts.
This development heightens security concerns in Israel, already on edge due to its ongoing conflict with Iran-backed forces in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- espionage
- security
- arrests
- Shin Bet
- Tehran
- Jewish citizens
- intelligence
- spies
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taliban's Media Clampdown: UN and Taliban Clash Over Journalist Arrests
Arrests Made in Maharashtra: Two Men Accused of Heinous Crime
Manipur Medical Officer's Dramatic Rescue: A Story of Operation and Arrests
Counterfeit Currency Racket Busted: Key Arrests in Delhi and Ghaziabad
Hospital Scandal: Arrests Made in Fatal PMJAY Angioplasty Fraud