Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

Overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip claimed 29 lives, including 19 people in a home for displaced civilians in northern Gaza, Palestinian medical officials reported.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues without resolution, efforts by international parties to mediate a ceasefire have yet to yield results, raising concerns over civilian casualties and displacement.

Humanitarian conditions worsen as access to basic necessities remains severely restricted, despite diplomatic efforts by the United Nations and U.S. to facilitate assistance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)