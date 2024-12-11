Crackdown on Fake News: Pakistan Blocks 80,000 SIM Cards

Pakistan's government has made a significant move to curb the spread of fake news by blocking around 80,000 SIM cards. This decision comes amid rising concerns about misinformation propagated through social media, which officials have labeled as a threat to peace and stability.

Sajid Mehdi, the Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Division, addressed the National Assembly, emphasizing the necessity for changes to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016. These amendments aim to speed up the trial process for cases involving false information dissemination.

The focus on fake news has intensified following protests by the former prime minister Imran Khan's party. Pakistan's authorities have arrested 22 suspects for allegedly spreading anti-army propaganda on social media. The government plans further actions, including monitoring VPNs, to mitigate the issue effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)