Comedian's Ordeal: Kidnapping and Ransom in Meerut

Comedian Sunil Pal reported being abducted and extorted for ransom while en route to a show in Uttarakhand. After escaping, his wife and lawyers approached Meerut police, who are now handling the investigation. Two suspects are detained, and an audio clip is being scrutinized in relation to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:29 IST
Comedian's Ordeal: Kidnapping and Ransom in Meerut
In a developing story, comedian Sunil Pal has reported a harrowing incident involving his alleged kidnapping and extortion. The incident occurred while he was traveling to Uttarakhand for a performance. Pal claims that he was forced to pay Rs 8 lakh out of an initial Rs 20 lakh ransom demand.

The investigation, initially handled by Mumbai's Santa Cruz police, has been transferred to Meerut police as the alleged abduction took place in their jurisdiction. Two individuals have been detained for questioning, according to Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh.

Moreover, an online audio clip has surfaced which purportedly records a conversation discussing the kidnapping plot. Pal's wife has dismissed the clip as misleading, suggesting it's been edited. The case also draws parallels with another kidnapping incident involving Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

