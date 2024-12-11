Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Jagannath Temple Construction in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, alleges that state funds are being improperly used for constructing a Jagannath temple in Digha. He claims that despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement, funds have been mismanaged, sparking political controversy and religious debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:25 IST
Controversy Sparks Over Jagannath Temple Construction in West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has raised allegations against the state government concerning the misuse of funds. He claims that state exchequer funds are being diverted to construct a Jagannath temple in Digha, a move he deems unconstitutional.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced that the Jagannath temple in Digha, inspired by the one in Puri, will be inaugurated next year. Responding sharply, Adhikari questioned the transparency of the project's funding, suggesting political motives behind its timing, post-Ram Mandir construction.

Adhikari further highlighted that the construction was directed by a state-run organization under dubious circumstances. He argued that replicating the Puri temple is both inappropriate and blurs the separation of religion and state in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024