Controversy Sparks Over Jagannath Temple Construction in West Bengal

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has raised allegations against the state government concerning the misuse of funds. He claims that state exchequer funds are being diverted to construct a Jagannath temple in Digha, a move he deems unconstitutional.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced that the Jagannath temple in Digha, inspired by the one in Puri, will be inaugurated next year. Responding sharply, Adhikari questioned the transparency of the project's funding, suggesting political motives behind its timing, post-Ram Mandir construction.

Adhikari further highlighted that the construction was directed by a state-run organization under dubious circumstances. He argued that replicating the Puri temple is both inappropriate and blurs the separation of religion and state in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)