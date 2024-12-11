Conviction in the Harrowing Case of Young Sara Sharif

The tragic case of 10-year-old Sara Sharif culminated in a British court's conviction of her father and stepmother for murder. Sara was discovered dead in August 2023 in Woking, sparking an investigation into her brutal treatment.

Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool fled to Pakistan post-incident but were apprehended in September 2023 upon their return via Gatwick airport. The prosecution presented evidence of horrific abuse, including burns and broken bones.

While Sharif initially denied severe wrongdoing, he ultimately admitted full responsibility under cross-examination. Batool's defense portrayed her as a victim of Sharif's control. Sentencing is set for December 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)