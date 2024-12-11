Germany Seeks Consular Access for Citizen Detained in Russia

In a developing diplomatic situation, Germany is striving to obtain consular rights for a citizen detained in Russia, according to a spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry in Berlin on Wednesday. The case concerns a dual national, raising jurisdictional complexities.

Russia has arrested the individual on charges of planning an act of sabotage, declaring him a Russian-German citizen. This classification has sparked a diplomatic challenge, as Russia refrains from recognizing the dual nationality in consular matters.

"We are endeavoring to provide consular support, yet our outlook remains uncertain," stated the spokesperson, emphasizing the difficulties posed by Russia's stance on dual citizenship in these legal contexts.

