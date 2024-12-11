Left Menu

Delhi High Court Assures No Immediate Arrest for Activist in Viral Video Case

The Delhi High Court informed the police that activist Nadeem Khan will not be arrested immediately without a seven-day notice. Khan promised to cooperate with the investigation concerning a case of promoting enmity. The police allege his actions aimed to provoke communal unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:25 IST
  • India

The Delhi High Court has assured that activist Nadeem Khan will not face immediate arrest without prior notice, as per the police's statement on Wednesday. This development is linked to an alleged case where Khan is accused of promoting enmity after a video that could incite violence went viral.

Justice Jasmeet Singh noted Khan's commitment to assist the ongoing investigation and emphasized that the activist cannot leave Delhi without court approval. The court also reiterated that any potential custodial interrogation would require a written seven-day notice.

Khan, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, has argued that the FIR lacks substance and is a result of conjectures. He urged for an expedient conclusion to the investigation, stressing that the police's actions should not amount to harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

