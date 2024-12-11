Crossfire Diplomacy: Russia Warns Citizens Against US Travel

Russia has issued a stark warning to its citizens, advising against travel to the United States, Canada, and select European Union countries amid escalating confrontations with Washington. Russian officials claim the risk of being "hunted" by U.S. authorities has intensified.

The strained relations have reached unprecedented levels, reminiscent of the tensions during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, largely due to disagreements over the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova emphasized the high risks involved in such travel, urging Russians to abstain, even during holiday periods.

Amidst mutual accusations of wrongful imprisonments and diplomatic harassment, the potential for further prisoner swaps has been hinted at by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Meanwhile, the Kremlin criticizes the Biden administration's approach, accusing it of intensifying tensions ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration. With Western support for Ukraine strong, the geopolitical standoff continues to impact global diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)