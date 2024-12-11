CPI (Maoist) Chargesheet: Unveiling the Assembly Election Blast

The National Investigation Agency has named 10 CPI (Maoist) members, including three arrested overground workers, in a chargesheet linked to a blast at Badegobra during Chhattisgarh's 2023 Assembly elections.

The incident, involving an IED, occurred on November 17, 2023, as security forces and a polling team were returning post-elections, resulting in the death of an ITBP head constable.

The NIA probe revealed the attack was orchestrated by CPI (Maoist) leaders in response to the group's election boycott call in Chhattisgarh.

