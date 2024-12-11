CPI (Maoist) Chargesheet: Unveiling the Assembly Election Blast
The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 10 CPI (Maoist) members in connection with the 2023 blast in Badegobra during Chhattisgarh's Assembly elections. The attack, led by CPI (Maoist) cadres, resulted in the death of an ITBP constable. The investigation linked the blast to a boycott call by the group.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency has named 10 CPI (Maoist) members, including three arrested overground workers, in a chargesheet linked to a blast at Badegobra during Chhattisgarh's 2023 Assembly elections.
The incident, involving an IED, occurred on November 17, 2023, as security forces and a polling team were returning post-elections, resulting in the death of an ITBP head constable.
The NIA probe revealed the attack was orchestrated by CPI (Maoist) leaders in response to the group's election boycott call in Chhattisgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Latur's Assembly Elections: A Significant Loss for Candidates
Congress Bets Big: No Alliance for Delhi Assembly Elections
Delhi BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Strategic Committees
BJP Lays Groundwork for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections with Public-Centric Manifesto
Historic Victory for BJP-Led Mahayuti in Maharashtra Assembly Elections